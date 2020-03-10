Massive Protocol Violations in James Bond #4 [Extended Preview]

James Bond #4 is in stores from Dynamite tomorrow, and we've got an EX-X-XCLUSIVE EX-X-XTENDED preview of the issue right here on Bleeding Cool.

Last issue, Brandy Keyes finally got her painting back, as well the illuminating experience of joining James Bond on a mission. Now, we visit Florence, where a crowd has gathered to watch a performance of Bill Shakespeare's Othello, ignoring recommendations about public gatherings during Italy's coronavirus outbreak.

And it does prove deadly for some theatergoers… though not because of a virus.

Meanwhile, James Bond, at least, is following protocols, keeping his distance from others in an undisclosed location.

Well, things are going smoothly for now… but even the best laid plans…

Now Bond risks exposure, getting up close and personal and even exposing himself to bodily fluids.

Oh James, you definitely don't want to make hand-to-hand contact!

Hopefully he washes his hands thoroughly after this.

James Bond #4 is in stores tomorrow.

James Bond (2020) #4

writers: Vita Ayala & Danny Lore

artist: Erica D'Urso

covers: Afua Richardson (A)

Richardson Grayscale (RI-B/W)

Richardson B/W (RI-Tint)

Richardson Vintage Paperback Cover (RI)

FC | 32 pages | $3.99 | Action/Adventure | Teen+

Agent 007 is a loner, by nature. But finally, he accepts that he needs help. But will trusting someone else help his mission… or lead to the deaths of innocents?

By VITA AYALA (Morbius, Gamora), DANNY LORE (Queen Of Bad Dreams) and ERICA D'URSO (Captain Marvel).