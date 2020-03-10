Magnolia Porter Siddell and Maddi Gonzalez Introduce Us to Tiffany's Griffon For 2022

Magnolia Porter Siddell and Maddi Gonzalez have a new middle-grade graphic novel that revives a classic fantastical creature to the local school.

Acquired by Kiara Valdez for First Second, Tiffany's Griffon tells a story about a 'girl whose favourite fantasy book series comes to life, leading her to lie about her identity in order to steal the destiny of the Chosen One from a popular girl in her grade.'

You can follow the Tiffany's Griffon development blog on Maddi Gonzalez' Patreon for $5, with weekly posts starting in March- join anytime until March 24th, and get a huge free sketchbook PDF. To be published in 2022, their agent for the deal was Susan Graham at Einstein Literary Management.

I am SO excited to be working with the wonderful @MagnoliaPearl and @quasimaddi on their middle grade GN, Tiffany's Griffon. ☺️✨ https://t.co/qQbLqzgqJs pic.twitter.com/VnICnlHVaB — Kiara (@dezinpub) February 24, 2020