Leisl Adams' Debut Graphic Novel, Batter Royale, From Abrams in 2022

Leisl Adams is a director and story artist at Jam Filled Entertainment for the children's show WellieWishers, was a story artist on The Bagel and Becky Show, Atomic Puppet, Rusty Rivets, Cyberchase, and Pirate's Passage. And was also the penciler on the comic Pixies for Arcana Comics. But now she's going solo.

Her debut graphic novel about a high-pressure cooking competition, dubbed Batter Royale, has been picked up by Charlotte Greenbaum, for publication in two years' time, which promises to serve up 'bizarre challenges, cutthroat competition, and a sugary sweet romance'. Leisl's agents were Adria Goetz and Britt Siess at Martin Literary Management.

And that's not all, she also got an Ontario Literary Creation Grant to help its production.

Good news! I am excited to announce that I have been awarded a Literary Creation grant from the Ontario Arts Council for Batter Royale! Thank you @ONArtsCouncil! pic.twitter.com/R44J7StKJb — Leisl (@LeislAdams) March 5, 2020