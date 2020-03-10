"LEGO Masters" Season 1 "Need for Speed / Super-Bridges": Not Burning Bridges – Breaking Them [PREVIEW]

FOX's brick-building competition series LEGO Masters is looking for speed and strength this week, as the contestants are charged with not only creating a very fast car but also a strong, impressive-looking bridge. Of course, host Will Arnett and judges Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett aren't just going to take a team's word that they're strong: each bridge will be weight-tested until only one remains.

But before we look at the preview images for "Need for Speed / Super-Bridges", here a reminder of our standings: Mark & Boone walked away with the top prize again (with Aaron & Christian scoring second)- while Amie & Krystle were finally eliminated and Jermaine & Mel finding themselves "at risk" once again.

LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Host Will Arnett in the "Need for Speed / Super-Bridges" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, March 11 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX

"LEGO Masters" season 1, episode 6 "Need for Speed / Super-Bridges": The remaining teams are tasked with two challenges of speed and strength. The first is a timed challenge to build a car. In the second, the duos' technical building skills are put to the test when they must make a visually impressive, yet super-strong bridge. Then, their feats of LEGO® engineering are tested as their creations go through a "stress test," during which more and more weight is added to the bridges until only one remains standing. The winning duo gets a game-changing advantage!

LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Judges Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett with Host Will Arnett in the "Need for Speed / Super-Bridges" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, March 11 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX
LEGO Masters' first-season teams include: Aaron & Christian, Amie & Krystle, Jermaine & Mel, Jessie & Kara, Manny & Nestor, Mark & Boone, Richard & Flynn, Sam & Jessica, Travis & Corey, and Tyler & Amy.

FOX's LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Plan B, and Tuesday's Child, under license from The LEGO Group, for The LEGO Group. Anthony Dominici executive-produces the FOX series, along with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group. Series host Will Arnett also serves as an executive producer.

FOX's LEGO Masters airs Wednesdays, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT.

