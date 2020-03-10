LEGO Is Leveling up as They Tease Super Mario Project

It has been some time since two big empires have crossed paths. Well this time, it looks like LEGO is about to level up as they tease Super Mario! That is right, on Twitter today we were greeted with a simple video of an interesting Mario LEGO mini figure. While we do not get the full picture, we do get the idea of what could be in store for us. Imagine a world where you can actually build a Peach's castle or even Bowser's castle! From Luigi, Yoshi, Toad, and a whole cast of enemies, LEGO is giving us a real treat. This could even open up the door to more Mario Kart figures would be awesome to build all of those karts from the game. Hell, this could even open up the door further for future Nintendo LEGO contracts. I mean I have always dreamed of a Legend of Zelda LEGO set or evening building Starfox's Arwing ship. No date has been given on when we will see a full reveal but Bleeding Cool will have you covered. Once something does get an announced pre-orders will most likely follow not long after. With the population of the Super Mario franchise and what these sets could be, we could be looking at instant sell out. Most pre-orders will usually go live here and that way you can be on top of the hunt faster than the rest. This is a LEGO project I am pretty excited about and it'll be great to see some out our favorite Mario characters become LEGO-fied. We will be watching this story very closely so stay tuned here at BC for all your LEGO and Nintendo inspired collectibles news.

It's a me!