'Jungle Cruise': Watch the Brand New Trailer For the Adventure Film Now

Jungle Cruise fans, your trailer has arrived. Loosely based on the beloved ride from Disney parks, Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as explorers looking for a tree that can help cure diseases or something…it doesn't matter. This looks like a fun hybrid of Indiana Jones and Jumanji, they seem to play well off each other, and we are all going to go see it anyway. How topical to have a tree that can cure most diseases right now. Also- there are tons of nods to the Jungle Cruise ride itself. Check out the trailer and new poster below.

Join the adventure of a lifetime and watch the action-packed new trailer for Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE. The trailer was launched via a fun-filled Instagram Live featuring Dwayne Johnson, interacting with a boat full of skippers from the Jungle Cruise attraction at The Disneyland Resort.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, the film is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Jaume Collet-Serra is the director and John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn are the producers, with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer.

Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti opens on July 24th.