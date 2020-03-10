John Finnemore Joins Up Avenue 5 and Cabin Pressure

We mentioned that the great British comedy writer/actor John Finnemore was going to both be writing for and appearing in Armando Iannucci's sci-fi comedy Avenue 5, airing on HBO in the US and Sky One.

And a brief stab at the end of last week's episode and a fuller appearance in this week's, confirm him as the space shuttle pilot on a rescue mission to the lost holiday cruiser. Here's a couple of clips.

And a few people noticed. And John Finnemore decided to add a family tree between this character and Arthur Shappey, the character he played (and wrote) in one-of-the-greatest-sitcoms-ever Cabin Pressure.

Turns out that in the future, Arthur's grandson has a surprisingly brilliant job… https://t.co/AWo4uPI9iU — John Finnemore (@JohnFinnemore) March 5, 2020

If this also happened to you, the answer is 'He is flying a spaceship.' This is not often the answer to questions about my life, but it is this time #Avenue5HBO https://t.co/6MHPMsQ46h — John Finnemore (@JohnFinnemore) March 5, 2020

You and Mr Judd can call your ship that flies through space what you like. I know what I'm calling it… — John Finnemore (@JohnFinnemore) March 6, 2020

Let's just hope Finnemore doesn't share the same fate as other British comedy stars Paterson Joseph, Daisy May Cooper and Steve Brody and on the show… what future does this bode for Rebecca Front?