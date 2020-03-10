 Jay Hosler Goes Back to the Bee, With The Way of the Hive

Jay Hosler is an entomologist and associate professor of biology at Juniata College. He is also a graphic novelist who burst onto the scene with Clan Apis, a Xeric Foundation Award-winning comic that follows the life of a honey bee named Nyuki, conveying factual information about honey bees in a humorous fashion as Nyuki learns about each new stage of her life. Further graphic novels included The Sandwalk Adventures, an Eisner Award nominee, which follows a conversation about evolution between Charles Darwin and a follicle mite living in his left eyebrow. While Optical Allusions, funded in part by a National Science Foundation grant, explains the evolution of the eye and vision by following the story of Wrinkles the Wonderbrain.

But it looks like next year, Hosler will be returning to the comic that first brought him fame. Jay Hosler's The Way of the Hive, a middle-grade graphic novel about Nyuki, 'a talkative young honeybee on a lifelong journey avoiding predators, annoying her sisters, and learning to trust her inner voice as she discovers the way of the hive.'

Bought by Andrew Arnold at HarperAlley, The Way of the Hive will be published in the winter of2021. Jay's agent on the deal was Judy Hansen at Hansen Literary.