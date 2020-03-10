Harley Quinn Gets A New "Birds of Prey" Hot Toys Figure

Harley Quinn and her newest film, Birds of Prey didn't seem to do the best in the box office. I did enjoy the film, it was nice to see Margot Robbie back in Harley's shoes and the fight scenes were badass. Her portrayal of this iconic DC Comics character is honestly one of the best out there so when new collectibles come out its nice to see her in those shoes. This is the second Hot Toys Harley Quinn figure we are getting and this one is based on her cation tape outfit. She is packed with high amounts of detail and accessories like her bean bag shotgun and a baseball bat. She will come with a second outfit too that allows you to show off her police station attack from the film. The biggest issue I have with this Harley Quinn figure is the lack of head sculpts as the smile is nice and all but doest fit with all the accessories she comes with. Maybe we will get an updated or extra head sculpts later on when this figure is scheduled for release.

Pre-Orders for the Harley Quinn (Cation Tape) Figure from Hot Toys are not live just yet. I would imagine she will be around the $235 price range like most and when she goes live you can find her located here.

Birds of Prey- Harley Quinn (Caution Tape Jacket Version) 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"I'm the one they should be scared of. Not you. Not Mr. J." – Harley Quinn

Who needs The Joker? After breaking up with her puddin, our totally insane and downright dangerous Harley Quinn leaves plenty of the past behind, returns to the big screen with a whole new gang, takes on new challenges in the crime-ridden Gotham City featuring things that she would never expect.

Carried on the craziness in her outfit to Birds of Prey, Hot Toys' brand new 1/6th scale Harley Quinn (Caution Tape Jacket Version) collectible figure does not only includes Harley Quinn's newest attire, the Wings Caution Tape Jacket with colorful fringes patterns, but also another delicate set of iconic costume as seen when she storms the police station, allowing fans to show off with Harley's unique wardrobe.

Crafted with meticulous craftsmanship, the collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt highlighting amazing likeness of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey, a Caution Tape Jacket with classic motorcycle collar detail translated Harley's original creation, a set of finely tailored interchangeable outfit with matching boots, amazingly-detailed accessories including a shotgun with insertable bullets, a metallic baseball bat, layered chain necklaces, a sandwich, and a figure stand with specially designed graphic cards and character backdrop.

Share in the mayhem with the signature Harley Quinn figure for another thrilling adventure in Birds of Prey!

Specifications

– Product Code: MMS566

– Product Name: Harley Quinn (Caution Tape Jacket Version)

– Height: Approximately 29 cm tall

– Points of Articulations: 26

– Special Features: Meticulously tailored jacket with glittering tassels made out of caution tape and fringes on the sleeves

The 1/6th scale Harley Quinn (Caution Tape Jacket Version) Collectible Figure's special features:

– Newly sculpted head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey

– Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed make-up, skin texture and tattoos

– Short-length curly blonde, pink and light blue hair sculpture with movable pigtails

– Newly developed body with over 26 points of articulations

– Approximately 29 cm tall

– Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

• One (1) pair of relaxed hands

• Two (2) pieces of gesture hands

• Three (3) pieces of accessories holding hands

– Three (3) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

• One (1) pair of gun holding hands

• One (1) right hand for holding baseball bat

– Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

– One (1) meticulously tailored jacket with glittering tassels made out of caution tape and fringes on the sleeves

– One (1) hot pink colored vest with buckle

– One (1) white T-shirt

– One (1) pair of short pants with printed strips and red colored star pattern

– One (1) pink colored strap suspenders

– One (1) black colored leather-like belt

– One (1) leather-like bandolier

– One (1) pair of multi-metallic color heeled shoes

– One (1) pair of interchangeable white colored heeled boots

– One (1) pair of black gauntlets with colored hand prints

Weapon:

– One (1) shotgun

– Ten (10) shotgun bullets (can be inserted into the shotgun)

– One (1) silver baseball bat

Accessories:

– One (1) newly designed silver colored metal chain necklaces

– One (1) silver colored metal chain necklaces

– One (1) sandwich

– Figure stand with character nameplate, specially designed Birds of Prey themed graphic card and character backdrop

Artists:

– Head Sculpted by Yulli

– Head Painted by E-Lee & JC.Hong

– Head Art Directed by JC.Hong