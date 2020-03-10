Disney's Live-Action Remake of "Peter Pan" Finds Its Peter and Wendy

The Disney live-action remake train continues down the track. If people were sick of these movies then 2019 and two of them making over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office pretty much solidified that we're going to be getting these movies for the foreseeable future. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't, and we'll have to see how they pan out when they finally get released. It seems that Disney has found the stars for yet another of their remakes and this time it's Peter Pan getting the live-action remake treatment.

According to Variety Disney has cast Ever Anderson and Alexander Molony to play Wendy and Peter respectively in the upcoming Peter Pan remake which will be called Peter Pan & Wendy. David Lowery, who directed the live-action remake of Pete's Dragon that no one went to see in 2016 will direct this remake with Jim Whitaker producing and Toby Halbrooks (Pete's Dragon) will be writing the screenplay.

According to Variety's sources, there were rumors that Peter Pan & Wendy was going end up on Disney+ the same way Lady and Tramp and The Sword in the Stone will but, at the moment, it looks like Disney is eyeing a theatrical release. There isn't any additional information about the production such as whether or not it's going to be a direct adaptation or if they are going to try something different for this movie. There is also no release date but considering we have casting news we should expect something in 2022 or 2023.

The next of the Disney live-action remakes comes out this month with Mulan and it will be interesting to see how that one plays out. The early reactions are rather positive but the box office is a bit of a mess right now with coronavirus impacting people all over the world. Mulan has a big budget and if it tanks hard, even for no fault of its own, we have to wonder if any of the other in production live-action remakes like Peter Pan & Wendy will be thrown into jeopardy.

