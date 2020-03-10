Devolver Digital Freaks Out Everyone Over E3 Cancellation Rumor

Usually, we don't write about events being canceled until we get an official word, but Devolver Digital put us in a bit of a position tonight. The company basically broke gaming Twitter this evening with the notice that E3 2020 is probably going to be canceled in the morning.

The firestorm on Twitter you might be seeing this evening was started with a single post from the company, which spoke volumes on the coronavirus watch. It simply said, "Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y'all." Which inevitably got retweeted a lot and gave Devolver Digital more promotion on their Twitter account in an hour than ever before.

Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y'all. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

That sent everyone down the rabbit hole to find out if it was indeed canceled. Slowing down and crashing the ESA website multiple times to look for a news update. A lot of us, myself included, are hitting up everyone we can for confirmation but really don't have an official-official word. Just a lot of "Yeah, I heard through the grapevine…" Jason Schreier seems to be the person doing the most legwork this evening on social media, while not mentioning any of his sources by name, essentially confirming we're getting an announcement in the morning about E3. We'll keep you updated, but it's looking like E3 2020 is not happening.

Been hearing secondhand whispers tonight from several devs/pubs that E3 is cancelled, although I've also heard from a couple of people in positions to know that the ESA hasn't officially made a decision yet and is still consulting with pubs. Either way, it's only a matter of time https://t.co/Od0MDj3ZXv — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 11, 2020