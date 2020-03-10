This week, The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow finds Ray (Brandon Routh) and the team having to pull together their respective "improv skills" to keep an Encore blissfully (and less violently) ignorant. Ava (Jes Macallan) has a few words for Sara (Caity Lotz), and Rory (Dominic Purcell) has the kinda' run-in with a critic most authors usually don't have.

Let's not forget Constantine (Matt Ryan), who begrudgingly accepts Nate's history help with his problem – help that Constantine appreciates and looks to act on… very much to Charlie's (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) delight.

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 5, episode 6 "Mr. Parker's Cul-De-Sac": FAMILY AFFAIR – Ray (Brandon Routh) plans a date night for him and Nora (Courtney Ford), but all goes awry when an Encore shows up making the team think on their feet and create a lie to keep the Encore at bay. While trying to fool the Encore, Ava (Jes Macallan) learns what Sara (Caity Lotz) was really doing while she was away and confronts her. Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) make a deal to work together, which will benefit both of them. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) is upset when he gets negative comments about his book, so Zari (Tala Ashe) helps track down who the critic is, and Rory gets more than he bargained for. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Ben Bray directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan