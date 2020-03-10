"Cosmic Sin": CJ Perry (WWE's Lana) Joins Bruce Willis Sci-Fi Film

CJ Perry, better known to WWE fans as Lana, will join Bruce Willis in the upcoming science fiction action film Cosmic Sin. With shades of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, the dystopian story follows a group of warriors and scientists who fight a hostile alien species to save humanity. The threat infects and take over their enemy's bodies. Perry will play "Sol," which was originally written for a male, according to Deadline Hollywood. Sol is the "best sniper in the galaxy and lead assassin fighting for the human race against an alien invasion."

The film comes from director Eddie Drake and co-written by Corey Large, who also serves as producer. Stephen J. Eads and Matthew Helderman serve as executive producers. The film is distributed by Saban Films.

Other Work

Perry appeared in a few television series before transitioning to WWE. She made her company debut in 2013 in a managerial role accompanying Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev), her real-life husband. Lana went more into an in-ring competitor role since 2016. Trained at the Groundlings, she appeared in a few roles like Pitch Perfect (2012) and Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) for Universal.

Perry also appeared with Adam "Edge" Copeland in Interrogation for WWE Studios, and the indie film Another Version of You (2018). Lana is in the WWE TV series Total Divas and on the Raw brand. She will be in the upcoming Quibi series Bad Ideas with Adam Devine.

Willis had an active 2019 with Glass for Universal; The Lego Movie 2 and Motherless Brooklyn for Warner Bros; Between Two Ferns: The Movie for Netflix, Trauma Center for MoviePass Films, and 10 Minutes Gone for Lionsgate. He will be in the upcoming Survive the Night for Lionsgate and wrapped the indie film Breach also written by Drake and Large. He's currently filming Open Source for Vertical Entertainment. Other upcoming projects include Midnight in the Switchgrass and Run of the Hitman.

Cosmic Sin also stars Adelaide Kane, Frank Grillo, Lochlyn Munro, and Costas Mandylor.