CBS' The Silence of the Lambs sequel series pilot Clarice has started rounding out the supporting cast for Rebecca Breeds' (Home and Away, Pretty Little Liars) FBI Agent Starling. Lucca de Oliveira (SEAL Team, Animal Kingdom) and Devyn A. Tyler (Watchmen, The Purge) are set to join the series, based on characters and situations from Thomas Harris' novels, and stemming from writers and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. A pilot script has been penned and will film before an official series order is given – but a writers room has already been open in anticipation of a greenlight..

"After more than 20 years of silence, we're privileged to give voice to one of America's most enduring heroes – Clarice Starling. Clarice's bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always." – Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet

● Brilliant and vulnerable, Breeds' Starling graduated Magna Cum Laude from UVA with a double major in Psych and Criminology. Her bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. Her complex psychological makeup comes from a challenging childhood, and her drive comes from her need to escape the burden of family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

● Oliveira will star as Tomas Esquivel. The character attended Dartmouth on an ROTC scholarship and became a counter-sniper during Operation Desert Storm. He is initially suspicious of Clarice, and her singular background in the Bureau. Esquivel has gone through his own kind of hazing, and is torn between his love of service, and his belief that the FBI needs to shake off its old school mentality.

● Tyler has been cast as Ardelia Mapp, Clarice's closest friend and her roommate at the FBI Academy. Ardelia is described as brilliant and has developed strong coping mechanisms as a black woman working in the white male universe of the FBI. Ardelia has landed at the Department of Justice where she is an Asst. U.S. Attorney. She is vocal and open about the discrimination that's rampant in the Bureau and in the D.O.J.

MGM, CBS Television Studios, and Kurtzman's CBS Studios-based Secret Hideout are set to produce the series, which will be set in 1993 – one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Clarice is being described as a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling, as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.

Kurtzman and Lumet will executive produce alongside Secret Hideout's Heather Kadin, with the company's Aaron Baiers serving as co-executive producer. Clarice isn't MGM's first attempt at a series: in 2012, the company was working with Lifetime on a series that would focus on the character after graduating from the FBI Academy – but the project did not move forward. No information was released on if the series will use Harris' 1999 sequel novel Hannibal as source material, or move forward with a new storyline.