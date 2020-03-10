"Black Widow": 3 New Images Feature Natasha and Yelena Being Badasses

We're in the final stretch of marketing for the first movie in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Black Widow. This is the movie that fans have been asking for since Iron Man 2 first introduced the world to Natasha Romanoff aka the Black Widow and they are finally making it. It just took forever and a day. The final trailer dropped yesterday and now Entertainment Weekly is starting their push and with it comes three new images. One of them is the fantastic Florence Pugh that everyone is realizing is in this movie after having absolutely fantastic 2019. We also have a new look at Rachel Weisz as Melina and two new looks at Natasha herself.

This exclusive still from the film finds Natasha suiting up once more.

Like Natasha, Pugh's Yelena trained in the Red Room — and has the assassin skills to match.

The film follows Natasha as she reunites with the only kin she's ever had: a hodgepodge band of Russian spies who went undercover together as a family when Natasha was a child — including Rachel Weisz's Melina and Florence Pugh's Yelena.

It's still a bit too early to tell what kind of box office Black Widow is going to pull and whether or not the coronavirus will have any impact on the worldwide box office. The last Marvel movie released is currently the biggest movie of all time but whether or not anyone is going to show up for a sort-of prequel remains to be seen. It looks like it's going to be a lot of fun and has a fantastic cast on top of it. If this is the Marvel version of a Jason Bourne movie then we're into it.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone. It will be released on May 1, 2020.