Batman #90, Mercy #1 (All 6 Covers), Strange Academy #1, Strange Adventures #1, Crow Lethe #1, & More On … The Back Order List 3/4/2020

Every week your Local Comic Book shop gets in the weekly assortment of comics, trades, posters, action figures, and other goodies from Diamond. Now some of these goodies sell our fast from your LCBS, so Tuesday and Wednesday LCBS retailers get on the phone (more often the computer) and let Diamond know they need more. Or sometimes they go to unpack those Diamond boxes and find items missing, or too damaged to sell (it does happen), retailers have to let Diamond know. However, the phrase no retailer likes to hear when they go to report those shortages, damages, or reorders is: "Sorry that item is on back order", which means there are no more copies to send out from the Diamond warehouse.

For the first week of March there were entries all over the place, some surprising, some very very obvious they would go to Back Order. So as of Wednesday afternoon March 4th the Back Order List the following comics were no longer available for Diamond to send replacement copies for additional order, shortages, or damages.

Starting again with the two obvious entries from DC: Batman #90 Main Cover

And Batman #90 Variant Cardstock, both long gone and we get a full appearance of The Designer. Beginning to become a theme of Batman selling out … that will probably last till at least issue #92.

Strange Adventures #1 main cover on the Back Order List shows the Tom King and Mitch Gerdas are still creating comics people really want to read.

IDW had The Crow Lethe #1 A Cover

and The Crow Lethe #1 B Cover go on the Back Order List.

Image saw Mirka Andolfo's Mercy #1 go on the Back Order List with

all

six

covers

long

gone…

Plus a bit of surprise, showing people miss Chew a lot, as Outer Darkness / Chew #1 Main Cover gone onto the Back Order List. Cover B was still available as of Wednesday but by now probably long gone…

Marvel saw the Maginificant Ms. Marvel #13 go to Back Order with the first appearance of Amulet.

along another printing of Star Wars Rise Of Kylo Ren #1, with the third print gone.

Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos have a great launch with Strange Academy #1 with the main cover

and the J. Scott Campbell cover disappearing to the Back Order List.

Last on the list, Thor #2 Second Print is no longer available and on the Back Order List.

On the overstock side Marvel sent out additional copies on top of what retailers ordered for Doctor Doom #6.

Marvel #1 also sees extra copies sent out,

along with Robert E. Howard's Dark Agnes #2,

and extra copies of Spider-Man Noir #1.

So if you are at your LCBS and see any of these "back order titles" grab them if you want them, because Diamond "likely" won't be sending anymore 1st prints no matter how much your local retailer asks.