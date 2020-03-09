Wonder Woman is Golden in the New Iron Studios Statue

Wonder Woman is one of DC Comics' mighty trinity! Her popularity has only risen in the past years too and I'm sure will continue with her big screen debuts. With Wonder Woman 84 months away, I expect to see a lot more collectibles hype up the movie. One of the biggest things to come out of the 84 trailers is Wonder Woman's newest costume. Her golden armor is quite unique and has everyone wanting to release their own collectible of her. Hell, most of the Funko Pop line of the Wonder Woman 84 figures is the gold armor. Iron Studios is flying in on the action with there newest DC statue. This dynamic statue features Princess Diana in her new angelic style gold armor set with her Lasso of Truth. Unlike most of the Iron Studios statues, this one features a secondary head. This will allow collectors to swap between a helmet and an unhelmeted version of Wonder Woman. This is one hell of a statue and from the pose to the tree in the base. This highly detailed statue is a true honor to Wonder Woman and any fan of her should add this collectible to their collection today.

The Wonder Woman 84 Angel Statue is priced at $169.99. She is set to fly on in December 2020 and pre-orders are already live and you can find her located here.

"Welcome to the future. Life is good, but it can be better. And why shouldn't it be? All you need is to want it. Think about finally having everything you always wanted." – Max Lord from WW84

Wonder Woman Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 – WW84

DESCRIPTION

License: WW84

Scale: Art Scale 1/10

Features:

– Limited Edition

– Based on original movie references

– Made in Polystone

– Hand Painted

– Includes two heads (with and without helmet)

Product dimensions: 12.5 in (H) x 7.4 in (W) x 9.4 in (L)

Product Weight: 2.2 lbs

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2020

*This item will be shipped from our warehouse in Los Angeles – California