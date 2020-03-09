Wild River Reveals Multiplayer RPG "The Dark Eye: Book Of Heroes"

This morning, developer Random Potion and publisher Wild River Games revealed their co-op multiplayer RPG title The Dark Eye: Book Of Heroes. The game will allow up to four players to party up and go off on adventures with their own customized characters. As if you were playing a tabletop RPG at home, with a few digital additions and twists. You can read more about it below and check out the announcement trailer, as the game will come to PC on Steam sometime in the Spring of 2020.

The Dark Eye: Book of Heroes hearkens back to the glory days of computer role-playing games like Baldur's Gate and Neverwinter Nights with its party-based, cooperative gameplay and a beautiful and extensive world showcased in a classic isometric view. Continuing in this tradition, Book of Heroes features a deep and robust character creation system all wrapped up in a setting based on Germany's best-selling tabletop RPG world that goes back to 1984. Based in the popular The Dark Eye universe, Book of Heroes sends players on an exciting journey through the lands of Aventuria to hack, slash, sneak, steal, and connive their way through an expansive role-playing experience. The game features an immersive and robust character creation system that will allow players to combine an enormous variety of traits and skills to ensure a true tabletop-inspired experience. Multiple fantasy racial backgrounds, professions, and skills help layers create incredibly well-rounded adventurers!