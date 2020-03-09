Vin Diesel Confirms a New Version of Groot for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

We might know that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is happening but at the moment we don't have a release date for the movie. What was supposed to help kick off the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe hit a major snag when Disney decided to unjustly fire director James Gunn for some bad jokes that he made, and already apologized for years ago, on twitter. They eventually decided to undo that decision but by then Gunn had taken on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. thus delaying the movie even more. We don't know anything about this movie despite Gunn finishing the script years ago but we might have some new information coming through. Star Vin Diesel is currently doing press for his new movie Bloodshot and was asked by ComicBook.com about the third entry in the Guardians franchise. He didn't reveal much but he did say that we are getting yet another version of Groot in this movie.

"I only have two words about that character and it is 'Alpha Groot,'" Diesel said.

Groot is unique in that we've seen a new version of him every single time he's come on screen. We got regular Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy but he turned into Baby Groot at the end of that movie which is what he stayed at for the sequel. For the two Avengers movies, we got Teenage Groot so it's clear that Groot is aging and changing as time goes on. So how is Alpha Groot different from the Groot we saw in the first movie? Your guess is as good as ours but we can hope for some information about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 this summer. Maybe during a Hall H presentation and Gunn will be that rare director to be on stage for Warner Bros. for The Suicide Squad and Disney/Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Summary: After he and his wife are suddenly assassinated, Marine Ray Garrison is reborn by a team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine – Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he struggles to recall anything from his previous years. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility hellbent on revenge, only to discover that there's more to the conspiracy than he originally felt.

Bloodshot, directed by David S. F. Wilson, stars Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce. It will be released on March 13, 2020.