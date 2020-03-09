Unisoft Announces The Season 2 Pass For "Anno 1800"

Ubisoft announced today that Anno 1800 will be getting a Season 2 Pass with a ton of content that will make your old-timey village both awesome and scary. Players will get things like having a seat of power in the community they make, as well as traveling to a southern continent containing lions. What's more, the devs are celebrating the game reaching one million players, and for this milestone, players will receive a unique ornament directly in Anno 1800. Plus, from March 12-15, players will be able to try the game for free on Uplay and the Epic Games Store, including Tiers 1 to Tiers 3 and co-op mode. Here's some additional info on what's in the Season 2 Pass, along with pics and a trailer.
With the Season 2 Pass, players will have access to new adventures, challenges, and tools as they shape their very own Industrial Revolution. The Season 2 Pass includes the three following DLCs to be released throughout 2020:
- Seat of Power: Players will be able to show off their city's power with a prestigious palace and government departments that can boost their economy with a variety of policies. Seat of Power will be available on March 24.
- Bright Harvest: In this DLC, players will have the opportunity to bring the wonders of mechanized farming to the countryside as they boost the efficiency of their farms with tractors and more.
- Land of Lions: Players will travel to the Southern continent and join forces with an embattled emperor to bring life to the desert using the new irrigation system.
- Three Exclusive Themed Ornaments: Finally, Season 2 Pass owners will get access to exclusive ornaments available alongside the first DLC Seat of Power.