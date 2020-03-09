Unisoft Announces The Season 2 Pass For "Anno 1800"

Ubisoft announced today that Anno 1800 will be getting a Season 2 Pass with a ton of content that will make your old-timey village both awesome and scary. Players will get things like having a seat of power in the community they make, as well as traveling to a southern continent containing lions. What's more, the devs are celebrating the game reaching one million players, and for this milestone, players will receive a unique ornament directly in Anno 1800. Plus, from March 12-15, players will be able to try the game for free on Uplay and the Epic Games Store, including Tiers 1 to Tiers 3 and co-op mode. Here's some additional info on what's in the Season 2 Pass, along with pics and a trailer.

With the Season 2 Pass, players will have access to new adventures, challenges, and tools as they shape their very own Industrial Revolution. The Season 2 Pass includes the three following DLCs to be released throughout 2020: Seat of Power: Players will be able to show off their city's power with a prestigious palace and government departments that can boost their economy with a variety of policies. Seat of Power will be available on March 24.

