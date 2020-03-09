"Trolls: World Tour" Is Here to Rock Out Thanks to Hasbro [Review]

Trolls World Tour is about a month away with its April 10, 2020 release date. Bleeding Cool was lucky enough to get a free promotional box of some of the Trolls collectibles and we can not wait to dive in. I was a big fan of the first film because I am a sucker for DreamWorks animation and with Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake as voices you can't go wrong. The sequel looks like it'll be just s fun as the original so let's wait no longer and rock out with this Trolls World Tour Review.

Hasbro did something right by this packaging, as a big boom box is just the right way to show off how music oriented this series is. Inside the box, we are greeted with more of the movie's amazing cast of characters. We continue to dive deeper and find a whole bunch of goodies located inside! Stylin Barb is there, Trolls Tiny Dancer Solo, Tiny Dancer Friend Pack, and lastly an amazing Pop-To-Rock Poppy! I thought we were done with these but there was more hidden underneath the Trolls Fashion promotional poster and wow what a surprise! More Trolls Fashion and Tiny Dancer's are waiting for us.

More Troll Fashion dolls are here to make their voices be heard with some amazing figures. Styling Barb is up first and she is a part of the Trolls World Tour fashion trolls line. I'm an in the box collector so I didn't want to open her up but she was really rocking out in the box! She does not come with any accessories but her outfit is all you need to have her stand out from the rest. She is priced at $9.99 and you can find one for yourself here. Glam Chenille and Poppy are doubling up and are up next as they are from the same series from the $14.99 Trolls Fashion line. They are packed with some adorable accessories and can easily make any fan enhance their rockstar dream outfit with these figures and you can find yours here. Poppy is my favorite of the three and her added cloud elevator shoes are adorable and can literally make her stand above the rest.

Trolls Tiny Dancers were packed in this Hasbro box too and I'm not surprised why. There are two sets of Tiny Dancers sets with the solo series that cost $2.99 and the Friend Packs that cost $7.99. Each one carries an adorable tiny dancer that you can wear and carry around with you. These are mystery figures so you'll have to buy a couple to get the ones you want. The coolest part about the solo ones is that the packing turns into adorable sunglasses! You can't beat how Hasbro turned some cute figures that give you your own little musical flavor. The Friend Pack does not come with any glasses but it comes loaded with two bracelets and two trolls so you and your friend can party it up. The bracelets are customizable with some musical charms and you have 12 amazing trolls to collect. You can find your own Trolls Tiny Dancer collectibles here.

The biggest figure that can get fans excited for Trolls World Tour is the Pop-to-Rock Poppy singing doll. Now, this figure is something special and the ability to change her between two outfits is pretty cool. She does sing two songs, the song choice is a Cindy Lauper cover of Girls Just Wanna Have Fun but they have switched it to Trolls Just Want To Have Fun. When you equip Poppy with her heavy metal guitar she gives a harder rocking version of the song compared to her acoustic version. This figure comes in at $29.99 and you can find your own located here and Trolls fan should easily snag one up for their own little rockers.

Hasbro has some amazing dolls, figures, and collectibles out now for Trolls World Tour. The Trolls Fashion Dolls are bright and really pack a powerful musical touch. The variety of them is something cool and can have any fan own their favorite troll. The Pop-to-Rock Poppy is a great figure and here swappable clothes and it can really change the style of your collection. My favorite collectibles in this free box that Hasbro has sent Bleeding Cool was the Tiny Dancers. Whether you want the solo ones to get some cool sunglasses or the friend pack and be able to share the trolls love with a friend or loved one. The mystery element is fun and can make any fan or want to get more and really rock out.