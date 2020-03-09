Tom Brady, Russo Brothers Teaming Up For Football Documentary

Tom Brady may not know where he is playing football this year, but he does know who he wants to work with in Hollywood. The 6 time Super bowl winning QB is setting up a new production house named 199 Productions to make feature films, documentaries, and television shows. Nice subtle tip of the cap to his draft position there. First up will be a documentary film about the game of football titled Unseen Football. The film will take a scientific approach to the game, breaking down plays at all levels of football, with Tom Brady himself. Helping bring the film to life will be the Russo Brothers through their production company AGBO Films. They seem to be working with everyone these days.

"Tom Brady is one of the most successful, iconic and inspiring sports figures in history. We want to bring his story, and the story of the game he loves, to the big screen in a way that gives audiences an experience of football that they've never had before. As passionate fans of Tom, and the game, we're thrilled to partner with and him and his amazing team on this special project."

"I'm excited to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their team at AGBO Films, whose creative vision and unrivaled storytelling has revolutionized the industry," Tom Brady said. "I'm humbled to have the opportunity to partner with them to bring Unseen Football to the big screen and tell this story in a way that has never been done before. I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our team will create the most magical experience for people to enjoy."

Still no word on where Mr. Brady will continue his career at his day job, but setting up camp in Hollywood may lead to a move to LA. LeBron did the same thing remember.

