"Thor: Love and Thunder": Vin Diesel Confirms a Role for the Guardians

Well here is a detail that they probably wanted to keep under wraps. Marvel is known for its secrets and how they like to keep things under wraps. Guardians of the Galaxy star Vin Diesel is currently doing press for Bloodshot and recently revealed a few details from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but he also shared some details about Thor: Love and Thunder to ComicBook.com.

"I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park," Diesel said during an interview in promotion of his upcoming Bloodshot movie. "He took The Suicide Squad so he's about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy." As Diesel himself points out, this is the first time such news has been confirmed. "That'll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn't have said anything."

This isn't that surprising considering that Thor was hanging with the Guardians at the end of Avengers: Endgame as he was leaving Earth to try and figure out who exactly he wanted to be. However, we didn't know about that information so this is new. Now, how big of a role the Guardians will play and how many of them will be making an appearance remains to be seen but if there was ever another writer who could truly capture the voices of the Guardians it would be Taika Waititi. They are in good hands and it's going to be fun to see what kind of role they are going to play in Thor: Love and Thunder as we wait for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to come out.

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale. It will be released on November 5, 2021.