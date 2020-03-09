"Thor: Love and Thunder": Vin Diesel Confirms a Role for the Guardians

Well here is a detail that they probably wanted to keep under wraps. Marvel is known for its secrets and how they like to keep things under wraps. Guardians of the Galaxy star Vin Diesel is currently doing press for Bloodshot and recently revealed a few details from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but he also shared some details about Thor: Love and Thunder to ComicBook.com.
"I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park," Diesel said during an interview in promotion of his upcoming Bloodshot movie. "He took The Suicide Squad so he's about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy." As Diesel himself points out, this is the first time such news has been confirmed. "That'll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn't have said anything."
Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale. It will be released on November 5, 2021.