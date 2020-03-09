Last week's episode of NBC's This Is Us hit close to home on a number of levels, but the moments between Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) were the roughest on "the feels.".A son trying to be strong for his mother, who's also trying to be strong for him – and those moments when they could both escape… just for a little while… until Life forced them both back to reality.

And those promises of more tomorrows…

Which brings us to this week's episode "New York, New York, New York" – and in the following clip, Rebecca makes a request that she never thought she'd find herself making – and one that Kevin is more that happy to oblige:

"This Is Us" season 4, episode 16 "New York, New York, New York": The Pearsons visit New York City.

