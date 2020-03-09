Well, that escalated quickly. This week's The Walking Dead (check out our review of "Morning Star" here) had the same kind of vibe about it like you would find on Game of Thrones: the "night" before the big battle that everyone knows not everyone's walking away from. Carol (Melissa McBride) began rebuilding bridges with Daryl (Norman Reedus), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Lydia (Cassady McClincy), while Daryl and Ezekiel finally put their tension aside.

Which made the ending only that much more nerve-wracking and horrific, as Alpha (Samantha Morton) follows Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) advice – but with a deadly twist: she'll convert Hilltop and Alexandria to the Whisperers' way – as part of her horde. So as we head into next episode "Walk With Us", our heroes find themselves caught between a wave of walkers and the burning entrance to Hilltop.

Can they hold the line at Hilltop – or to win the war, will our heroes be forced to concede the battle to Alpha?

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 12 "Walk with Us": With Negan's help, Alpha and the Whisperers attack Hilltop.

When AMC's The Walking Dead returns for its second-half of season 10, our group of survivors are trapped… some in the confines of a cave filled with walkers… others, in a spiral of suspicion and grief — all orchestrated at the hand of Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers are always watching and one step ahead of the communities. Through this conflict and all they've lost, a few still hold onto hope, especially Eugene, who believes the mysterious voice he spoke with on the radio may lead to their world getting bigger once again. But with the Whisperer War upon them, the collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whispers once and for all. Otherwise, Alpha will ensure they face a certain doom.

"The Walking Dead" Season 10 Reviews

We didn't mince words over how impressed we were with season opener "Lines We Crossed" (check out our review here). Then we had Morton, Ryan Hurst, and Thora Birch raising the bar even higher with "We Are the End of the World" (check out our review here), – offering up some Whisperers backstory.

"Ghosts" elevated the paranoia as Melissa McBride continues delivering an award-winning performance (that review's here) – while "Silence the Whisperers" proved once again why it's "In Cudlitz, We Trust" (review here).

"What It Always Is" had a now-free Negan beginning his redemption arc (???) while Alpha raised the stakes against our survivors (review here).

"Bonds" had Negan being tested, Carol and Daryl possibly making matters worse for the community by "picking up" a Whisperer, and Eugene reaching out… and getting a response.

"Open Your Eyes" (review here) saw our theory about Siddiq (Avi Nash) completely, totally, and tragically put to rest. That brought us to midseason finale "The World Before" (reviewed here), as the drumbeats of war grew louder.

After a mideason break, we learned that those drumbeats had turned into thunder, as "Squeeze" (review here) and "Stalker" (review here) turned up the heat on what was once a stealth "cold war" back-n-forth between Alpha and our heroes.