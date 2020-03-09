"The Mandalorian" Season 2: Dave Filoni Directing Return Confirmed

Disney +'s The Mandalorian is still enjoying strong buzz among viewers – even months after the series wrapped, which is even more impressive during a time when eyeballs quickly move on to the "next big thing". Jon Favreau's back in charge for the second season (set to return in October 2020), looks like WWE pro-wrestler Sasha Banks hasa part this season, Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) believes his Darksaber-wielding bad guy could make a turn towards the light in the near future, and that writer/director James Mangold (Logan & Ford v Ferrari) is not directing an episode this season (contrary to some internet reports).

So who is set to direct the second season? There have been rumors (as you saw above, some really wrong), but so far we know that Favreau and series cast member Carl Weathers are stepping behind the camera. Now thanks to Cinematographer Baz Idoine's Instagram post, we've learned a new name – though more like a "new" familiar face returning: Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), director of the series' pilot episode.

Check out the post below, with a name reveal that didn't take a lot of clue-searching on our part:

View this post on Instagram That's a wrap on season 2! A post shared by Baz Idoine (@bazidoine) on Mar 8, 2020 at 12:56pm PDT

Lucasfilm creative art manager Phil Szostak retweeted Idoine's post – with a reminder that just because Filoni was working on an episode that's being filmed late in production doesn't necessarily mean it will end up being a late-in-the-season episode:

Set between the events in Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, showrunner Jon Favreau (The Lion King) and Dave Filoni's (The Clone Wars) The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order and follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Bill Burr, and Mark Boone Jr. star.