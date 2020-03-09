The ESA Responds To Iam8Bit Resigning From E3 2020

Last week we reported on how iam8bit resigned from E3 2020 as the creative directors of the event. This week, the ESA has responded to that decision. According to Video Games Chronicle, the organization provided a statement on the matter, showing that they are moving forward with the event despite the loss of their input.

We can confirm that Iam8bit is no longer part of the inter-agency group working on E3 2020. We greatly value their passion for the video game industry and the contributions they brought toward our vision for this year's show. We have an innovative and experienced team in place including Endeavor's creative agency 160over90, event innovators Mat+Lo and longtime E3 partners, GES, Dolaher Events and Double Forte — all collaborating to bring to life an exciting and authentic experience for fans, the media and the industry.

While this all seems pretty standard, the real thing we're keeping an eye on is whether the convention is canceled outright due to coronavirus concerns. Right now, E3 seems to be moving ahead as scheduled for June, but anything could change between now and late May. We'll just have to see how other companies respond to this resignation and the plans at hand.