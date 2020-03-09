Team17 Will Be Releasing A New "Worms" Game In 2020

With all of the convention cancelations, it looks like some companies are revealing their news now. Which includes Team17 announcing a returning title. The company dropped a brief announcement on their Twitter account today, revealing that they have a new Worms title coming in 2020. Along with dropping links to Twitter and Facebook for updates. The announcement didn't come with a title, just a brief trailer, which you can watch below.

It's been a minute since we've had a Worms game. The series was on a roll producing one nearly every year since 1995. But they stopped after the last title in 2016 with Worms W.M.D. It'll be interesting to see if they make any changes now that a few years have passed, or if they do what they've always done with a different theme.