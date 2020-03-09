Netflix and The Duffer Bros' (Matt and Ross Duffer) Stranger Things promised viewers that when the show returned for a fourth season, we wouldn't be in Hawkins anymore. Now, it turns out that a large chunk of the season's production won't be in Atlanta anymore: a "significant portion" of the global sci-fi drama sensation will be filmed in New Mexico.

Netflix VPs Physical Production Patty Whitcher and Momita SenGupta took part in a fireside chat hosted by Deadline Hollywood, where SenGupta revealed the reason for the move – one that should get viewers excited:

"Season 4 is bigger, bolder and more intricate than ever, so this is the first time the show will be traveling beyond Atlanta."

Netflix will be utlizing its recently-acquired Albuquerque Studios, having already invested over $150 million and employing 2,000 vendors – along with 1,600 full-time cast and crew members. SenGupta expained that the new state-of-the-art facilities "lent themselves to the story" – which should have fans doing some online intel deep-diving for clues.

So what could they tell us about the fourth season? Should would be expecting some scenes set in Russia-by-way-of-Saul-Goodman? Let's just say that SenGupta's not in a position to tell us a whole lot: "If I told you that, I would be disappearing into the Witness Protection Program."

Last week, the cast of Stranger Things took us inside the show's fourth season "secret" table read. We can't help but smile at what looks more like a family reunion or a return to summer camp… if there with Demogorgons in the woods, that is:

Last month, Noah Schnapp aka Will Byers revealed that he had gotten his eyeballs on the first four scripts when asked about starting production on the fourth season:

"I look forward to this so much. It's my favorite thing in the world, and I love working with these people. It's like a family. I read the first four scripts, and they are amazing. I can't wait to see where they go with the rest of the season."

To mark to occasion of "Stranger Things Day 2019", the writers revealed the title of the first episode of the fourth season (written by the series' creators) that appears to be a friendly nod to 80's X-Men comics:

looking for new members… are you in? pic.twitter.com/P1xAWNUPss — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) November 7, 2019

Deadline Hollywood (exclusive)