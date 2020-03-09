'Sound! Euphonium: The Movie' Coming From Shout Factory in May/June

Sound! Euphonium: The Movie- Our Promise: A Brand New Day (that's a title) will be released on Blu-ray and DVD in June, and on demand in May from Shout Factory. the popular anime series that ran for two seasons as an anime, adapted from a series of YA novels. This film will pick up from where the series ended, continuing the adventures of the Kitauji High School Concert Band. You can see details, like the cover and trailer below, and preorder right here.

Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – Our Promise: A Brand New Day will be released on digital download and On Demand on May 19, 2020 and on Blu-ray™ + DVD combo pack on June 6, 2020 from Eleven Arts and Shout! Factory. Sound! Euphonium: The Movie comes from Kyoto Animation, the critically acclaimed studio behind A Silent Voice: The Movie, Liz and the Blue Bird, and Violet Evergarden.

The next piece begins! Kumiko is now in her second year at Kitauji High School, and with a new year comes new problems. As if making it to Nationals wasn't hard enough, Kumiko is tasked with mentoring the concert band's troublesome first years – each with their own distinct personality and problems to solve. With Kumiko busy juggling both the concert band and her new role as senpai, how does her relationship with Shuichi fit into the picture?

Bonus features include interviews with the English voice cast, featuring the talent of Christian La Monte (Shuichi Tsukamoto, director of English dub), Laura Post (Reina Kousaka) and Xanthe Huynh (Satsuki Suzuki).