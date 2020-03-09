Skottie Young, Afua Richardson, Chris Burnham, Ed McGuinness, Drawing Live at Planet Comicon Kansas City

Planet Comicon in Kansas City , Missouri, is another comic show going ahead on the 20th and 21st despite fears of the coronavirus. Indeed, they have another disease they are focusing on more.

Their "Live Art" sessions will give fans a chance to yell their favorite character and see artists demonstrate their comics skills but everyone will have a chance to walk away with one of a kind souvenir. The show will help auction off all the art created with all proceeds benefiting Camp Quality USA (Greater Kansas City) , an organization whose efforts create memorable outdoor experiences for children battling cancer.

Camp Quality serves children with cancer and their families by providing year-round programs, experiences, and companionship, at no cost. Camp Quality promotes hope and inspiration while helping children foster life skills and develop their full potential. Surrounded by new friends that can relate, loving volunteers who care, and loads of fun experiences, Camp Quality campers find joy, courage and renewed hope for the future.

Art will be available to be bid on at the Camp Quality Greater KC table after each session. Full details will be available at the show and on social media beginning March 20th, at the Kansas City Convention Center. Scheduled programming sessions include:

FRIDAY 3/20 7:00 PM PCKC LIVE ART: AFUA RICHARDSON AND PHIL HESTER

SATURDAY 3/21 12:30 PM PCKC LIVE ART: BILL MORRISON, SKOTTIE YOUNG, and KEVIN MELLON

SATURDAY 3/21 1:30 PM PCKC LIVE ART: ED MCGUINNESS and RYAN KINCAID

SATURDAY 3/21 4:30 PM PCKC LIVE ART: CHRIS BURNHAM and RICK BURCHETT

PLANET COMICON KANSAS CITY 2020 Happens March 20-22 with a special guest lineup which includes Garth Ennis (The Boys), Jason Aaron (Avengers), John Cleese (Monty Python), Kevin Conroy (Batman TAS), Susan Eisenberg (Justice League), Stanley "Artgerm" Lau (DC Covers), David Mack (Kabuki), Diamond Dallas Page, Troy Baker (The Last of Us Part 2), Nolan North (Uncharted), Booker T (WWE Backstage), Caity Lotz (Legends), Brandon Routh (Legends), and many many more. The convention features 200 hours of activities including panels, Esports, Cosplay, meet-and-greets, shouldered by a city with the best barbecue in town. Tickets are available