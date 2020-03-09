Russian Electoral Interference in Punisher: Soviet #5 [Preview]

This week's issue of Punisher: Soviet sees Russians attempt to buy influence with a prominent American politician by contributing to his campaign funds.

Does this mean Frank Castle is going to kill President Trump? No. This is a Senator we're talking about.

Besides, Trump is a good friend of Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter.

That would be called biting the hand that feeds you.

Oh no, while we were distracted by politics, Zinaida jumped off the cliff!

Ok, this scene is just begging for Frank to throw himself off the cliff and go rolling down the hill with her Princess Bride style. Punisher Soviet #5 hits stores on Wednesday.

PUNISHER SOVIET #5 (OF 6) (MR)

JAN201006

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Jacen Burrows (CA) Paolo Rivera

• The soul-chilling end of PUNISHER: SOVIET is here.

• Frank and Val have fought side-by-side against not only a Russian mob but also against the tide of history and these issues will make you see The Punisher (and possibly the world) differently than you do now.

Explicit Content

In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99