"PUBG Mobile" Now Has A Colorblind Mode For The Visually Impaired

If you happen to have a visual impairment but still love to play PUBG Mobile, there's now a new patch that will give you more accessibility. The devs have added a new Colorblind mode this week that allows you to change the colors in the game for a few very specific things that will help you out. You can change the colors of the smoke from crates, the gas zone, and a few other map highlights. However, you can't change the game itself, as it would take way too much to mess with the colors of the content seen by everyone.

Credit: PUBG Corp.

You can get a look at what it appears like in PUBG Mobile in the trailer here. The new mode is available with the new 17.0 update to the game.

