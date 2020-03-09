"PUBG Mobile" Now Has A Colorblind Mode For The Visually Impaired

If you happen to have a visual impairment but still love to play PUBG Mobile, there's now a new patch that will give you more accessibility. The devs have added a new Colorblind mode this week that allows you to change the colors in the game for a few very specific things that will help you out. You can change the colors of the smoke from crates, the gas zone, and a few other map highlights. However, you can't change the game itself, as it would take way too much to mess with the colors of the content seen by everyone.

You can get a look at what it appears like in PUBG Mobile in the trailer here. The new mode is available with the new 17.0 update to the game.