NBC's New Amsterdam is out of the recovery room and back for its weekly check-up with "Perspectives" (more on that in a minute), but just in case you missed the news: Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0, Lost) is set to recur this season, starting with the April 7 episode. Kim's Dr. Cassian Shin is the new head trauma surgeon, who joins the hospital as it's going through a possible shakeup: Reynolds (Jocko Sims) told Max (Ryan Eggold) that he's moving to San Francisco with his fiancee, meaning the hospital would be without a head of the Cardiac Surgical Department.

But that's still a month away – this week, Max, Reynolds, and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) find themselves trying to piece together the particulars of a patient's past encounter. Because if they can't, they – and the hospital – could end up paying dearly…

"New Amsterdam" season 2, episode 16 "Perspectives": Max, Bloom, and Reynolds frantically recount a patient's past encounter that could throw them into a massive lawsuit. Meanwhile, Iggy confronts a local middle school about its teaching policies, and Kapoor lets his superstitions take over.

In the wake of the ambulance crash that ended season one of "New Amsterdam," medical director Dr. Max Goodwin must grieve the death of someone close to him while continuing his commitment to solve systemic health care issues at the hospital. Add his new responsibilities as a father and his cancer still lingering in the rear-view mirror, everyone around Max has to wonder how long he can sustain this impossible load. But, "How can I help?" is not just Max's catchphrase, it's his reason for living. As long as he's helping others, he's able to find hope in the most hopeless of places.

The NBC series stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, and Anupam Kher. Series creator David Schulner executive produces alongside Peter Horton, Michael Slovis, and David Foster. Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, and Mount Moriah share production.

New Amsterdam is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital.