"Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes" Can Now Be Played On PC & Mac

Bandai Namco and Crunchyroll Games announced today that Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes will be coming to PC and Mac via web browsers. The game has been doing relatively well on mobile, so the devs want to give everyone a chance to experience it by making it playable in pretty much any browser you choose. All you have to do is go here to sign up for the game and start playing. We have a few details below of a special bonus for people who sign up to play on browser.

Combat in Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes features devastating offensive attacks, defensive actions along with overwhelming duo and trio attacks unique to each character combination, all rendered in high-quality 2D visuals. Players can try all available combinations by compiling teams composed of such legendary shinobi as Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura of the original Team 7 as well as their next-generation counterparts Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki. To commemorate the launch of Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes on browsers, players who log-in and complete the tutorial now will get instant access to Naruto Uzumaki Seventh Hokage "The Power to Protect" and a x10 character Summons ticket. A special in-game event will give players an even greater head start with the chance to gain SR Naruto from the Naruto Shippuden series along with added bonus materials. Lastly, to celebrate surpassing the milestone of 180,000 pre-registrations for Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes worldwide, every player who pre-registered will receive 3,500 Shinobi Coins (equivalent to 14 Summons) as well as 500 Shinobi Exchange Coins which can be used to access new characters.