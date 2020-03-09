'Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge': Watch the Bloody Trailer Here

Mortal Kombat fans have a ton to be excited about at the moment. Spawn is coming to the game, there is a new live action film in front of cameras right now, and the animated film Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpions's Revenge debuted its trailer. The anime-style film will release in April from Warner Bros. Animation, responsible for the DC Animated films. In it, Hanzo Hasashi receives an offer from sorcerer Quan Chi to become the warrior Scorpion and fight his nemesis Sub Zero in the Mortal Kombat tournament being held. All our favorites are here- Johnny Cage, Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Goro, Shang Tsung, Kano, Raiden, Jax. I am sure there will be other surprises as well. Check out the trailer below.

One of the most popular videogame franchises in history comes to animated life in "Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge," an all-new, feature-length film produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NeatherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting April 12, 2020, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on April 28, 2020.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Socrpions Revenge, featuring the voice talents of Joel McHale, Jennifer Carpenter, Jordan Rodrigues, Patrick Seitz, Steve Blum, Artt Butler, Darin De Paul, Robin Atkin Downes, David B. Mitchell, Ike Amandi, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, and Fred Tatasciore is on digital April 12 and Blu-ray/DVD on April 28th.