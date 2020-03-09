Mondo Music Release of the Week: Grease 2 Soundtrack!

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are they ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to one of the most divisive sequels of all-time: Grease 2, in partnership with Rusted Wave Records!

Originally released by RSO Records in 1982, GREASE 2 is FINALLY getting the vinyl repress treatment by Rusted Wave!

Long out of print, this deluxe reissue will include a gatefold jacket and brand new, 12-page liner notes booklet featuring private and never shared before photos and essays from cast members, including Maxwell Caulfield, Pamela Adlon, Adrian Zmed, Christopher McDonald, Leif Green, Didi Conn, and more! The booklet also features an essay by freelance writer Louis Peitzman (BuzzFeed, New York Times), who explores the "coolness" of GREASE 2 compared to its original counterpart and how this cult-classic film is viewed today.

Like all Mondo releases, this will go up for sale at Noon Central on the Mondo site on Wednesday.