Matthew Rosenberg Takes to Twitter to Tell People to Get Off Twitter

Superstar comic book writer Matthew Rosenberg doesn't think Twitter is good for society, and he wanted to let people know, so he took to his Twitter account to say it Monday. Like all the best discussions, it started with a question about Hawkeye.

This prompted a question about the competency of Marvel's marketing department, which, let's face it, the less said about that the better.

Rosenberg answered:

And that's when Rosenberg decided to explain his complex feelings on the impact of social media on modern society.

And it's hard to argue with that. We hate Twitter too, and we're faced with a similar dilemma as Rosenberg. We'd also be much happier if we quit Twitter, but if we did, we wouldn't be able to scan it for comic book creators like Matthew Rosenberg making threads we can turn into clickbait articles. It's a vicious cycle and will probably result in the complete collapse of human civilization as we know it… but hey, some of us gotta sell comics, and some of us gotta make clickbait articles, and until someone comes up with a better way to do both, Twitter is what we're stuck with.

Hawkeye Freefall #4, by Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt, is in stores on Wednesday. You can read a clickbait preview article about it here.

HAWKEYE FREE FALL #4
JAN200936
(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Otto Schmidt (CA) Kim Jacinto
Daredevil tips Hawkeye off to the formation of a new task force. They have one mission: to stop the dangerous new Ronin before he tears the city apart. Clint joins up, but he can't help but notice that Ronin gets results. Whose side is he really on? And as Hawkeye's own hunt for the Hood intensifies, he's about to find himself in the sights of one of his most dangerous foes of all time…
Rated T+
In Shops: Mar 11, 2020
SRP: $3.99

Hawkeye Freefall #4

