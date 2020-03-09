Mariko Tamaki and Mikel Janín Join Wonder Woman Ongoing, Bring Back Maxwell Lord

Mariko Tamaki, best known for her graphic novels Skim, Emiko Superstar, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, the Eisner-Award winning This One Summer, and for several prose works such as Cover Me,

She has also written comics with other people's characters including Hulk, Supergirl: Being Super, Lumberjanes and Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass. And she is adding to that the ongoing Wonder Woman series from June. This appears part of DC Comics and former publisher Dan DiDio's desire to put less than traditional-but-talented creators onto their big books, to encourage new ideas and directions.

She is quoted by DC Comics as saying "Writing for comics is pretty much a dream job, full stop. It's pretty fricking cool. Wonder Woman was the hero I grew up with, she was my little-kid-living-room-cosplay. I have always wanted a golden lasso and an invisible jet, and I feel like now, writing Wonder Woman, I'm one step closer."

Mikel Janin has been a familiar face in superhero comics in recent years, most prominently drawing the Grayson series, co-written by Tom King, drawing Justice League Dark and then joining King on his 85-issue long Batman series, drawing more of it than anyone else.

Their run begins in Wonder Woman #759 on June 10th. This first issue in Tamaki and Janin's run will feature a cover by David Marquez and a card stock variant cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams. It will also include the return of Maxwell Lord, a prominent character who Wonder Woman once killed – though he appears to be a lot better now. His return to Wonder Woman comics coincides with his appearance in the upcoming Wonder Woman '84 movie.

In this new story arc, Diana starts to pick up the pieces of her life following her battle with the Four Horsewomen. Man's world has become more complicated to navigate than ever before! A familiar threat is watching Diana's every move, and now is the perfect time to strike… With that new beginning, Tamaki and Janín are just getting started! Their next issue, Wonder Woman #760, features the return of Maxwell Lord! Wonder Woman's quest to bring justice to man's world has seen her take on many devastating opponents—but none so vicious as Maxwell Lord! Max represents the worst that humanity has to offer…so when he shows up at Diana's doorstep seeking help, what's a warrior for the truth to do? Wonder Woman #760 will hit shelves June 24 with a cover by David Marquez and a card stock variant cover by Joshua Middleton. Join in this June for new adventures with DC's Amazonian princess!