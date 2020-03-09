"Jungle Cruise": New Trailer Tomorrow, 2 New "His and Her" Posters

While Disney might only have one live-action remake this year that doesn't mean we shouldn't expect more from the studio. Last year Disney delayed the release of Jungle Cruise by nine months moving it from the okay release date of October 2019 to the prime real estate of July 2020. July is where the biggest blockbusters go and if Disney moved their movie there they think they have a hit on their hands. They very well might; if there was an actor that is made of box office gold these days it would be Dwayne Johnson. Johnson took to social media today to announce in a video, with his co-star Emily Blunt, that there will be a new trailer and a new poster for Jungle Cruise tomorrow.

Double main event drops tomorrow..

Our NEW @JungleCruise TRAILER #2 & our NEW (actual) POSTER.

Gotta love ol' Emily "yuk it up" Blunt making herself look cool, beautiful & heroic in her poster & making me look scared & constipated.

Good one, Em. You got one coming, kid 👍🏾😈🥃 pic.twitter.com/hT8G5Qy5Y0 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 9, 2020

The pair shared what can only be called "his and her" versions of the poster continuing to play into the "who is the real star and hero of this movie" thing that the two did during the D23 presentation for Jungle Cruise last year. The official twitter account shared the two posters featured in the video.

Disney probably isn't going to lean too hard on the marketing for Jungle Cruise until after Black Widow comes out in May. Until then look for that new poster and trailer tomorrow which should give us a better hint about what exactly this movie is about.

Summary: Based on Disneyland's theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element.

Jungle Cruise, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, and Edgar Ramírez. It opens on July 24, 2020.