House Hunting with Doctor Doom in Avengers of the Wastelands #3 [Preview]

This week from Marvel Comics, Avengers of the Wastelands #3, by Ed Brisson and Jonas Scharf, finally answers the question: what are Doctor Doom's standards of post-apocalypse living?

As we all know, Marvel made the bold choice of expanding their scope of genres by publishing a post-apocalyptic comics book in the style of an HGTV reality show.

Doctor Doom is looking to flip houses in the wastelands, and he has a lead on a nice mid-century modern mansion in upstate New York. But can he restore this dilapidated ruin to its former glory and make a profit?

It looks like Doom sees the potential, as he begins demo immediately.

Meanwhile, a rival real estate firm, the Avengers of the Wastelands, are looking to move in his territory.

Will Doom's renovations go as planned? Or will vampire forces overrun the building, forcing him to make costly adjustments that eat away at his profit margin? Find out on Wednesday!

AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS #3 (OF 5)

JAN200925

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Juan Jose Ryp

A FULL MOON RISES ON THE WASTELANDS!

• The AVENGERS have assembled!

• But so has BARON BLOOD and his legion of vampires!

• The saga continues with more revelations and a SURPRISE reappearance of a hero of the Wastelands to guide the new team!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99