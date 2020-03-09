Halloween Horror Nights Film Coming From Blumhouse?

Halloween Horror Nights is an annual haunted house takeover of Universal Studios in California and Florida. The theme parks host mazes and haunted houses based on iconic horror IP like Ghostbusters and Halloween, and original concepts as well. People travel from all over the world to visit these events, and they are some of the most successful theme park events of the year. In a new interview with Collider, Jason Blum teased that he may in fact be looking into making a film based on Halloween Horror Nights.

"Yes! Definitely! We've actually talked about it. We haven't quite figured it out, but there's definitely a movie in Halloween Horror Nights somewhere."

Hold on there just one second Jason Blum. While I would be just as excited as anyone to see what they could do with the concept, there already WAS a Halloween Horror Nights type of slasher film released in 2018, and it was quite good.

That's right, Hell Fest! This was a gem released to little fanfare and disappointing box office in the fall of 2018. I do not for the life of me know why though, it was a well made, clever, and well acted little slasher pic. They did a fantastic job with the setting, and there were tons of easter eggs for Halloween Horror Nights regulars. I do see why Blumhouse would be interested though, they have a great partnership with Universal and I am sure they would have access to some of their properties to use to their advantage. So, I would be pumped to see what Jason Blum and company could come up with.

While you are at it though, watch Hell Fest!

First seen on Collider