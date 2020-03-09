It looks like GameStop may have an ace up its sleeve when it comes to revitalizing its brand: former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime.

Despite retiring from Nintendo, Fils-Aime has made the decision to join GameStop as part of its board of directors on April 20. GameStop is in more than just a state of disrepair, so perhaps Fils-Aime's presence will be enough to kickstart GameStop during a time where its stock price is in the dumps and the chain seems to be floundering.

Fils-Aime was a lauded and beloved figure in the video game industry before he retired from Nintendo, so it makes sense that he'd take his talents elsewhere to try and make a splash.

The gaming industry needs a healthy and vibrant @GameStop. I look forward to being a part of @GameStopCorp Board and helping to make this happen. https://t.co/pYWFGZ9XKj — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) March 9, 2020

"Reginald "Reggie" Fils-Aimé, 58, is an accomplished media and technology executive who brings more than 35 years of experience transforming companies, revitalizing brands and reshaping industries," read the official announcement behind Reggie's latest career move.

"From 2006 to 2019, he served as President and COO of Nintendo of America, Inc. During his tenure, Mr. Fils-Aimé focused on the development and launch of industry re-defining products, including the Nintendo DS, Wii, Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch, quadrupling the company's revenue from 2005 to 2010, and oversaw the successful implementation of the company's digital strategy."

It remains to be seen how this move will ultimately affect GameStop, but we'll keep our eyes open for what happens next.