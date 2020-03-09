Dream Team for Kickstarter Graphic Novel

Christine Adams writes,

Back when I first moved to Los Angeles, I had the opportunity to model for celebrity photographer Allan Amato. In this photoshoot, I was one of the seven deadly sins, SFX attachments of rot on the side of my glammed up face as I posed with a hypodermic needle in hand.

Allan Amato and I had a chat about it all once the shoot was done, and you could see he had an idea brewing in his mind. He described to me his mental movie of Heaven battling Hell, the seven virtues shrieking and launching themselves against the seven deadly sins in a dirty bar thick with the smell of alcohol and sin.

The way he described it stuck with me, and years later from that conversation, he surprised us all by unveiling his Kickstarter; a graphic novel story about the battle for one priest's soul.

While I'm negotiating with myself how the dishes in the sink need to still get washed on any given day, my friend had managed to make his vision a reality, bringing together absolute forces from the artist world to bring his ideas to life.

Many of us have worked together; Bill Sienkiewicz of Marvel, David Mack of Kabuki and Marvel, Jason Shawn Alexander of Dark Horse, Warner Brothers, DC, etc, Jim Mahfood of Stupid Comics and Marvel, Satine Phoenix, Jaw Cooper, Jonathan Marks Barravecchia, and Stephanie Inagaki. Although I'm more involved in the photographic modeling side of things, we often end up meeting and posing for artists too.

Though there's only a few days left at the time I write this, I know that determined glint in my friend's eye when I see it, and this may be the biggest project he's done yet. Come see and support.