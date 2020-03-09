"Borderlands 3" and More Removed From GeForce Now

2K Games is the latest publisher to begin pulling its games from GeForce Now. This time, the entire 2K Games lineup has been removed from the selection of GeForce Now's library. That includes Borderlands 3 and several other popular titles.

Nvidia took to its official forums to confirm the action, though also noted that it would continue to work alongside 2K Games in the future to try to bring its games to the platform.

This is a pretty disappointing move for anyone looking to use GeForce Now as an alternative to Google Stadia for their premiere streaming service. It works in much the same way, where you can play games from the device of your choosing via Nvidia's cloud gaming tech.

Unfortunately, games have been removed from the service right and left recently. It requires a subscription fee of $4.99 upfront, though there is also a free tier that lets you access games for about an hour each play session. It remains to be seen if these games will be added back to the service in the future, or under what circumstances they could return.

We'll continue to keep you apprised on the situation, and hopefully the titles will eventually return.