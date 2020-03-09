"Black Widow": Begins Natasha's Path of Redemption [TRAILER]

Marvel released the final trailer to the upcoming Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson fronting an all-star cast. The film takes place between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Natasha (Johansson) reconnects with her family in Russia tying up loose ends confronting the program that created her.

Highlights

The latest trailer comes from the perspective of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who tells her sister Natasha of the nefarious plans led by Taskmaster. He wields a destructive shield in the similar vein of Captain America (Chris Evans). We also meet Natasha's parents Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour) as the adventure becomes a family affair.

General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (William Hurt) is another noteworthy figure in the trailer. I commend Marvel for still having a use for him. Universal still refuses to budge on doing anything more with their solo Hulk film rights.

"At birth the Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative.

Origins

Created by Stan Lee, Don Rico, and Don Heck in 1964, Johansson played the MCU incarnation of Black Widow since Phase I. She made her debut in Iron Man 2 (2010). She reprised the role six more times: The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015(, Civil War, Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland with writers Eric Pearson(Thor: Ragnarok), Ned Benson, and Jac Schaeffer. The film also stars O-T Fagbenle and Ray Winstone.

The film will be the first of Phase IV for the MCU as it comes to theaters on May 1st.