More Big Books From DC Comics – Timewarp to Batman Family

A few more interesting collections are coming through DC Comics towards the end of the year – we looked at some slipcases and Omnibuses, but there are plenty more collections of note to pore through…

Time Warp: Doomsday Tales and Other Things Oct 27, 2020 | 280 Pages

Get ready for a blast from the past with Time Warp: Doomsday Tales and Other Things — a brilliant collection of Vertigo's classic comics!

Collecting Time Warp #1-5 and The Unexpected #195, Time Warp: Doomsday Tales and Other Things brings together classic tales from DC's Vertigo line! Featuring robots, deep space, and lots of time-traveling twists — this is a can't-miss collection of tales you won't find anywhere else!

Batman: Knight Out Sep 29, 2020 | 368 Pages

Chuck Dixon brings readers Batman: Knight Out, a brilliant and beautiful collection of tales featuring villains like the Riddler!

Batman will have to rely on the help of his team–Robin, Alfred, and Oracle–if he wants to stand a chance against The Riddler, assassins, and Gearhead with a hit out on him! Batman and Robin are forced to solve the Riddler's puzzles and threats in order to protect the citizens of Gotham, but as always–the Riddler's plans are not that easy to decode. The Riddler has a few tricks up his sleeve for Batman and the Boy Wonder. Will the pair be able to put the Riddler back where he belongs in Arkham Asylum? Or will he escape in a cloud of confusion? When wealthy Gotham citizen declares his dying wish is for all the wealthy people in Gotham to be killed–assassins descend on the city. Namely, Deathstroke, GunHawk, and GunBunny. And these three will stop at nothing to collect their payments. Batman comes face to face with Gearhead again–but this time, Gearhead has a thirst for revenge. With the complete belief that Batman is to blame for how his life looks, Gearhead is ready to face death in order to get rid of Batman…for good. Collects Detective Comics #703-715, #717, and #718

Swamp Thing: The Bronze Age Vol. 3 Sep 22, 2020 | 320 Pages

The shadows of the bayous in Louisiana hold a terrifying secret. Inside them hides a creature seen only in fleeting glimpses…a twisted, vegetative mockery of man…a SWAMP THING.

Created by legendary writer LEN WEIN and artist BERNIE WRIGHTSON, this shambling, muck-encrusted figure swiftly became one of DC's most iconic characters during the Bronze Age of comics, and his shocking stories have become classics in the gothic horror genre. In this brilliant collection, Swamp Thing is joined by Phantom Stranger as he goes up against an electronics genius–before having to face off against Anton Arcane! Collects The Saga of the Swamp Thing #6-19, Saga of the Swamp Thing Annual #1

Legends of the Dark Knight: José Luis García-López Nov 24, 2020 | 468 Pages

José Luis García-López captures Batman in his most iconic rendition.

Since the 1970s, José Luis García-López's rendition of Batman has been one of the most iconic and recognizable in comics. This new hardcover collects covers and stories from Batman #272, #311, #313-314, #318, #321, #336-337, #353 (1940s series), Batman '66: The Lost Episode #1 (2006), Batman Confidential #26-28 (2006), Batman Family #3 (1975-1978), Batman: Gotham Knights #10 (2000), DC Comics Presents #31, #41 (1978-1986), DC Special Series #21 (1977), Detective Comics #454, #458-459, #483, #487 (1937), The Best of the Brave and the Bold #1-6 (1988), The Brave and the Bold #164, #171 (1955), The Joker #4 (1975), The Untold Legend of the Batman #1-3 (1980), and World's Finest Comics #244, #255, and #258 (1941 series).

Absolute Swamp Thing by Alan Moore Vol. 1 (New Printing) Oct 13, 2020 | 448 Pages

Before the groundbreaking graphic novel Watchmen, Alan Moore made his debut in the U.S. comic book market with the revitalization of the horror comic book Swamp Thing. Moore's classic, critically acclaimed Swamp Thing stories are now collected with brand-new coloring in Absolute Swamp Thing by Alan Moore Vol. 1.

In 1983, a revolutionary English writer joined a trio of trailblazing American artists to revitalize a longstanding comic book icon. By the time they'd finished their work four years later, SWAMP THING by Alan Moore, Stephen R, Bissette, John Totleben, and Rick Veitch was universally recognized as one of the handful of titles that defined a new era of complexity and depth in modern graphic storytelling, and their run on the series remains one of the medium's most enduring masterpieces. Now DC Comics and Vertigo are proud to present an all-new vision of this landmark achievement. Comprising three deluxe hardcover volumes, ABSOLUTE SWAMP THING BY ALAN MOORE debuts completely new coloring for every page, crafted exclusively for this definitive collector's edition by legendary color artist Steve Oliff (Akira, Miracleman). This first volume includes the issues THE SAGA OF THE SWAMP THING #20-34 and SWAMP THING ANNUAL #2 and features a monumental new afterword from Bissette accompanied by a wealth of historic behind-the-scenes material from the title's original creative team.

Y: The Last Man Compendium One by Brian K. Vaughan Sep 22, 2020 | 728 Pages

Don't be THE LAST MAN to get the brand-new compendium collection packed to the brim with stories! Yorick is just an average guy. He loves his girlfriend, Beth, and his Capuchin monkey, Ampersand. He's figuring out his life, just like everyone else…until every living being with a Y chromosome suddenly dies in a mysterious pandemic. Everyone except Yorick. Now Yorick and Ampersand must navigate the postapocalyptic world they've been left…a world where men are rare…maybe even rare enough to make Yorick a trophy to be hunted. Yorick will travel the world in search of his lost love and the answer to why he's the last man on Earth. Collects the first 31 issues of this award-winning series written by Brian K. Vaughan in one place!

Batman by Tom King and Lee Weeks Deluxe Edition Nov 17, 2020 | 368 Pages

Comic book superstar Tom King teams with acclaimed artist Lee Weeks for a collection of memorable and unique Batman stories!

Superstar comic book writer Tom King teams with one of the industry's most respected artists, Lee Weeks, to take on pop culture's greatest hero, Batman! This collection includes "Cold Days," as Bruce Wayne gets jury duty–for a court case involving Mr. Freeze! Will the evidence cause Batman to rethink his methods? In "Knightmares," Batman chases a new foe who outsmarts him at every turn–is it someone more familiar to the Dark Knight than even he suspects? And in the Eisner Award-nominated Batman/Elmer Fudd Special, Batman ends up in the Looney Tunes character's crosshairs, in a story you never expected!

Justice League by Scott Snyder Book Two Deluxe Edition Dec 01, 2020 | 376 Pages

Spinning out of the cataclysmic events of Dark Nights: Metal and Justice League: No Justice, Scott Snyder's Justice League reunites the World's Greatest Heroes for an epic adventure!

The events of the Dark Nights: Metal and Justice League: No Justice have transformed the DC Universe in ways both wonderful and terrifying. Critically acclaimed author Scott Snyder continues his epic run with the World's Greatest Super Heroes. Martian Manhunter, John Stewart and Hawkgirl avoided "Drowned Earth" with a detour to Thanagar-Prime: J'onn looks to tap into the ancient Martian mental database, Green Lantern struggles while practicing his new UV powers, and Kendra searches for answers about her connection to the Totality. This second deluxe hardcover collects Justice League #14-28.

The Flash: Savage Velocity by Mike Baron Sep 01, 2020 | 480 Pages

Collected for the first time comes Eisner Award nominee Mike Baron's The Flash detailing the aftermath of the epic DC Universe changing event, Crisis on Infinite Earths. During the Crisis on Infinite Earths, Barry Allen–a.k.a. The Flash–made the ultimate sacrifice and gave his life to save millions. In his stead, the world welcomes the new Fastest Man Alive, as Wally West picks up his mentor's mantle. Collects The Flash issues #1-18 and Flash Annual #1.

Robin: Unmasked Nov 24, 2020 | 744 Pages

Critically acclaimed, Eisner Award-winning writer Bill Willingham (FABLES) has taken over the life of Tim Drake, Robin–and the Boy Wonder's life has been a roller-coaster ride ever since!

ROBIN: UNMASKED collects issues #121-125, featuring pencils by Rick Mays and Francisco Rodriguez de la Fuente, with inks by Aaron Sowd and a new cover by Jason Pearson. Batman turns up the heat on his young ward's training just as Tim is about to encounter the most bloodthirsty killer of his career! And as if that weren't bad enough, it's Tim's first day at a new school, with a student body tangled in social spiderwebs! As Robin deals with the deadly Johnny Warlock, an even bigger threat is about to turn our hero's life upside down: Tim's own dad!

Underworld Unleashed: The 25th Anniversary Edition Nov 17, 2020 | 296 Pages

The devil gets his due as demon-powered super-villains wreak havoc in this 25th anniversary edition of the classic DC event by Mark Waid and Howard Porter!

When the demon Neron boosts the powers of the DC Universe's villains, Earth's heroes struggle to save humanity! Neron makes DC's villains–and heroes–an offer they can't refuse, dangling serious power upgrades at the cost of their souls. Who will say yes? Who will say no? And will the DC Universe ever be the same? Underworld Unleashed: The 25th Anniversary Edition collects the main series by Mark Waid and Howard Porter, along with tie-ins expanding the world of the story. Collects The Unexpected #1, Underworld Unleashed #1-3, Underworld Unleashed: Abyss–Hell's Sentinel #1, Underworld Unleashed: Apokolips–Dark Uprising #1, Underworld Unleashed: Batman–Devil's Asylum #1, and Underworld Unleashed: Patterns of Fear #1.

Black Adam: The Dark Age Deluxe Edition Nov 10, 2020 | 168 Pages

BLACK ADAM IS BACK! How far would you go to bring back the love of your life?

Black Adam had it all. The power of the gods, the adoration of his countrymen, and the love of Isis, his beautiful queen. Then, in moments, it was all horribly taken away. And this nearly unstoppable being went on a bloody rampage of vengeance that even the combined might of the world's superheroes could barely contain. They stripped the man called Teth-Adam of the magic that made him a menace — but still, that loss was nothing compared to the death of his beloved wife. But what if there were a way to bring her back to life? Relentlessly hunted for his crimes — both by heroes he once called friends and sinister forces bent on exacting the ultimate price for his sins — Black Adam must now use all his lethal cunning to regain his godlike abilities and resurrect the woman he loves. Can he complete his quest before darkness falls upon him once and for all? From the pages of 52 and COUNTDOWN and the minds of writer Peter J. Tomasi (Green Lantern Corps) and artist Doug Mahnke (Batman) comes a gripping tale of the world's most wanted man — and the horrifying lengths he'll go to for what he wants most!

DC Universe by Len Wein Oct 20, 2020 | 384 Pages

Renowned writer Len Wein, the co-creator of Marvel's Wolverine and DC's Swamp Thing, is joined by an all-star array of legendary artists as his greatest works at DC are collected in this anthology graphic novel!

From the Teen Titans to Swamp Thing, Len Wein had his fingerprints on just about every aspect of DC Comics. As a writer and later editor, Wein helped to innovate some of the company's most groundbreaking titles, including work on Watchmen, The New Teen Titans, Justice League of America, Saga of the Swamp Thing, and more. Now, for the first time ever, his greatest stories are collected together as a salute to one of DC's most important creators of all time. This sensational story of the DC Universe is told from the dawn of superheroes, starring Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, the Justice League of America, the Teen Titans, and more! Collects Teen Titans #18, Teen Titans #20, Phantom Stranger #20-24, JLA #100-102, Action Comics #419-420, #422-423, #425-426, #429, #432, DC Comics Presents #27-29, JLA 80-Page Giant #2, DC Retroactive: Green Lantern – The '80s: Big Betrayal #1, and Swamp Thing Winter Special #1.

JSA by Geoff Johns Book Four Oct 20, 2020 | 352 Pages

Geoff Johns's epic JSA run continues as heroes from around the world are vanishing, the JSA is divided, and the team is vulnerable to the threat of Vandal Savage!

It's the fourth volume of JSA by Geoff Johns, continuing the superstar writer's run on DC's original team of superheroes! In the Ultra-Humanite's latest world-conquering scheme, heroes from around the world–including members of the JSA–are vanishing, and those that remain must forge an unusual alliance with the Icicle to save the day. And with the JSA divided, handling multiple matters in different eras, several heroes find themselves in ancient Egypt, fighting the immortal villain Vandal Savage and an earlier incarnation of the powerful Black Adam. However, Power Girl and Dr. Mid-Nite also have their hands full with separate cases. Collects JSA #32-45.

Mister Miracle: The Deluxe Edition Oct 13, 2020 | 336 Pages

No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick–and escape death itself?

Something has gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his wife, Big Barda, have made for themselves on Earth. With war raging between their homeworlds of Apokolips and New Genesis, Scott's cruel adoptive father, Darkseid, seems to have finally found the Anti-Life Equation–the weapon that will give him total victory. As the mountains of bodies on both sides grow ever higher, only Mister Miracle can stop the slaughter and restore peace. But the terrible power of the Anti-Life Equation may already be at work in his own mind, warping his reality and shattering the fragile happiness he's found with the woman he loves. Is death the trap that's been waiting for him all along? Or is it life itself? And what price will Scott Free have to pay to learn the answer? Collects Mister Miracle #1-12 along with bonus content in an all new deluxe hardcover format!

Batman Family 80th Anniversary Collection Oct 20, 2020 | 396 Pages

Batman Family 80th Anniversary Collection brings together the most iconic stories and incredible art of the past 80 years!

Over the course of 80 years, Batman has taken on countless villains in the fight for justice. Now readers can enjoy this incredible collection that brings these stories together effortlessly and with art that is unmatched! Celebrate the 80th anniversary of the hero Gotham needs and the people who have shaped his life! With Robin, Catwoman, the Joker, and so many more familiar friends and foes–the Batman Family 80th Anniversary Collection is the perfect way to bring the whole Batman Family home! Collects Detective Comics #1000, Detective Comics #1000: The Deluxe Edition #1, Detective Comics: 80th Anniversary Giant #1, Robin 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, as well as art from your favorite artists!