Last week's episode of AMC's Better Call Saul proved that being known as "The Guy For This" isn't always a good thing – as Jimmy/Saul (Bob Odenkirk) learned the hard way after Nacho's (Michael Mando) road trip lead him to Lalo (Tony Dalton) – and to the news that he was now Krazy-8's (Max Arciniega) new "criminal" lawyer. But what was bad for Jimmy was great for Breaking Bad fans – because that meant the return of DEA agents Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada).

Meanwhile, Nacho finds himself in the dog house with his dad, Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) has to take a couple of bites from the proverbial "sh*t sandwich", Mike (Jonathan Banks) tries to level himself , and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) learns no good deed goes unpunished.

So with the next episode's title being "Namaste", might we be finally getting a little calm and peace for everyone involved? We're thinking a big, fat "NO!" on that one – reads more like Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's twisted sense of irony. In fact, the following preview finds Saul confronting the results of his "50% Off" deal:

"Better Call Saul" season 5, episode 4 "Namaste": Jimmy entertains an interesting proposition; Mike attempts to smooth things over with his family. Written and directed by Gordon Smith.

In season five of the critically acclaimed drama, Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill's decision to practice law as "Saul Goodman" creates unexpected and profound waves of change throughout Albuquerque's legal and illegal circles. Kim Wexler finds herself at a crossroads as her connection with Jimmy deepens. Wracked with guilt and regret, Mike Ehrmantraut hits rock bottom. Meanwhile, Nacho Varga tries to survive as Gus Fring's covert war on the cartel becomes a life-and-death chess match with the mercurial and relentless Lalo Salamanca