"Better Call Saul" Season 5 "Namaste": Saul Learns If You Hold It Too Long, You Get "Kidney Stone'd" [PREVIEW]

Posted on | by Ray Flook | Comments

Last week's episode of AMC's Better Call Saul proved that being known as "The Guy For This" isn't always a good thing – as Jimmy/Saul (Bob Odenkirk) learned the hard way after Nacho's (Michael Mando) road trip lead him to Lalo (Tony Dalton) – and to the news that he was now Krazy-8's (Max Arciniega) new "criminal" lawyer. But what was bad for Jimmy was great for Breaking Bad fans – because that meant the return of DEA agents Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada).

Meanwhile, Nacho finds himself in the dog house with his dad, Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) has to take a couple of bites from the proverbial "sh*t sandwich", Mike (Jonathan Banks) tries to level himself , and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) learns no good deed goes unpunished.

better call saul
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 4 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

So with the next episode's title being "Namaste", might we be finally getting a little calm and peace for everyone involved? We're thinking a big, fat "NO!" on that one – reads more like Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's twisted sense of irony. In fact, the following preview finds Saul confronting the results of his "50% Off" deal:

"Better Call Saul" season 5, episode 4 "Namaste": Jimmy entertains an interesting proposition; Mike attempts to smooth things over with his family. Written and directed by Gordon Smith.

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 4 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Kerry Condon as Stacey – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 4 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Tim Dezarn as Harkness – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 4 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
better call saul
Cara Pifko as Paige Novick, Rex Linn as Kevin, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 4 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
better call saul
Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin, Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 4 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

In season five of the critically acclaimed drama, Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill's decision to practice law as "Saul Goodman" creates unexpected and profound waves of change throughout Albuquerque's legal and illegal circles. Kim Wexler finds herself at a crossroads as her connection with Jimmy deepens. Wracked with guilt and regret, Mike Ehrmantraut hits rock bottom. Meanwhile, Nacho Varga tries to survive as Gus Fring's covert war on the cartel becomes a life-and-death chess match with the mercurial and relentless Lalo Salamanca

About Ray Flook

Proudly serving as TV Editor, Ray started with Bleeding Cool in 2013 as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought aboard as staff in 2017. Counting John Cusack as his pop culture "spirit animal," his "word fu" stays strong as he continues trying really hard to be the sheppard...

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  