A Foul-Mouthed Phfumphing Preview of Middle Grade OGN All My Friends Are Ghosts

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has released a preview of All My Friends Are Ghosts, the new middle grade original graphic novel by S.M. Vidaurri, Hannah Krieger, and Mike Fiorentino hitting stores on Wednesday. But while this comic is aimed at kids, should they really be reading it?! We have it on good authority that this comic introduces "the ultimate curse word" in addition to glamorizing the act of skipping school! Is this the kind of message we want to send to our children?!

Check out the press release and preview below.

LOS ANGELES, CA (March 9, 2020) – BOOM! Studios today revealed a first look at the Minourghast Middle School for Wandering Spirits in ALL MY FRIENDS ARE GHOSTS, an original graphic novel from acclaimed writer S.M. Vidaurri (Iron, Steven Universe), artist Hannah Krieger (Psychic Mansion), and letterer Mike Fiorentino, about discovering what makes you special and believing in yourself, available in stores March 2020. Effie feels a bit lost in her own life. Her mom's always working, school sucks, and her teacher doesn't get her fantastical fiction about werewolves and vampires. One day, when she realizes that no one will notice, she escapes from her everyday life… and discovers a school for ghosts in the nearby woods! With the help of her new ghostly friends, she enrolls in Minourghast Middle School for Wandering Spirits, but just as she's beginning to learn all about the amazing things that ghosts can do – like possession, poltergeist-ing, demon magic and more – Effie and her new spirited friends take on the challenge of tracking down and freeing a lost soul. But it'll take more than ghostly powers to succeed. If Effie's going to help, she'll have to look deep within herself and trust the support of her friends. ALL MY FRIENDS ARE GHOSTS is the latest release from BOOM! Studios' award-winning KaBOOM! imprint, home to comics for middle grade and younger readers including original series like Just Beyond: The Scare School by R.L. Stine and Kelly & Nichole Matthews, Hex Vet by Sam Davies, Hotel Dare by Terry Blas and Claudia Aguirre, RuinWorld by Derek Laufman, Drew and Jot: Dueling Doodles by Art Baltazar, and Pandora's Legacy by Kara Leopard and Kelly & Nichole Matthews, as well as licensed series such as Adventure Time, Steven Universe, and Over The Garden Wall. Print copies of ALL MY FRIENDS ARE GHOSTS will be available for sale on March 11, 2020 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one), on March 17, 2020 in bookstores, or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Madefire.