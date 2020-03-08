Weekend Box Office: 'Onward' Opens Soft Stateside and Worldwide

Onward took the box office crown this weekend, but what was somewhat surprising was how soft the opening is. It scored $40 million here is the US, and added $28 million overseas, both towards the lower end of expectations for Pixar. As theater chains across the world see the Coronavirus affect attendance, the US and Canada remain completely open for business. For the weekend, Onward actually gained money Friday-Saturday, and the overall box office was up 4% from the same weekend last year. The interest in this one just seems to be small, even with the A- CinemaScore. Looks like a rare miss for Pixar, which is a shame. Onward is a pretty fun time.

In second is last weeks champ The Invisible Man, adding $15.7 million and bringing its two week total to $52.7 million. Universal has to be super happy with that. Third place went to The Way Back, the new Ben Affleck drama. The film scored $8.5 million, nothing to scream about. With what is going on in the world right now, it seems nobody is chomping at the bit to watch a depressing film about alcoholism.

Rounding out the top five were Sonic the Hedgehog at $8 million and Call of the Wild at $7 million. Sonic has now crossed $140 million at the box office, an incredible turn of events since that first trailer was released.

Weekend Box Office Top 10 For March 6th

Onward- $40 million The Invisible Man- $15.7 million The Way Back- $8.5 million Sonic the Hedgehog- $8 million Call of the Wild- $7 million Emma- $5 million Bad Boys For Life- $3.05 million Birds of Prey- $2.1 million Impractical Jokers- $1.845 million My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising- $1.5 million

Next week sees the release of Vin Diesel as Valiant's Bloodshot, Blumhouse's much-talked about The Hunt, and Lionsgate's Christian Rock film I Still Believe, which actually has the widest release of all three. They look to take down Onward.